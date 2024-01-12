Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Exelon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.