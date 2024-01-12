Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,365,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 98.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

