Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,580,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 491,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,040,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:THC opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

