Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 14,750 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

