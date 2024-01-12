Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,715 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -248.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

