Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

