Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

