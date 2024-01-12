Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

