Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAR. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $11,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,079.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $2,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $1,465,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

GMAR stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

