Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 152.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 150,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 613,014 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 774,997 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

