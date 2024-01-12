Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

