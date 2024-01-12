Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

