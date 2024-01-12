Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,075,060.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

