Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.