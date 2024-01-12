Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after buying an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,639,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 111,233 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,579,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $133.65.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

