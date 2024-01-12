Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

