Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.41, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

