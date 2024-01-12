Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

