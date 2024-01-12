Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 146.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $266.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average of $246.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.85 and a 12 month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

