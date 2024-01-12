Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $596,000.

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $57.46 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

