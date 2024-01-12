Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

