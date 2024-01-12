Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

