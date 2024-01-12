Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

