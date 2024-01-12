Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 119,680 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,680 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

HTRB stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

