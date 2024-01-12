Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.10 and a 52 week high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $421,245.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares in the company, valued at $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,976 shares of company stock worth $93,978,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.