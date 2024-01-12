Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,443 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $669.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

