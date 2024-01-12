Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,149 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.