Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 84,202 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 141.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 148,564 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,855.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

