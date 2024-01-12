Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

