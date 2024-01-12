Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

