Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 527,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,776,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

