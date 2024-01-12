Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after acquiring an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.27 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.