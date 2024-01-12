Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

