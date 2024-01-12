Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $213.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

