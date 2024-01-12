Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,623,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $88.46.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

