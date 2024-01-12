Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,853,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

