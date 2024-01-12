Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,967 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

