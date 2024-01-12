Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,662 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

