Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $75.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

