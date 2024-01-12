Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,989 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $91.71.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

