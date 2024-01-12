Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $915.97 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $924.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $842.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $808.13. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

