Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,029 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,590,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

