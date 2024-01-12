Secure Asset Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $384.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $390.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

