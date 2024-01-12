SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

