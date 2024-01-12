SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 273 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $548.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.92 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

