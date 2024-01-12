Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

