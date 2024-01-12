SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $12.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,477 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.62.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $384.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

