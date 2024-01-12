Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.92 and a one year high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock valued at $40,766,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

