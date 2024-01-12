Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 235 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $240.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.75 and a 200-day moving average of $214.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

