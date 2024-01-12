Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 259 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $125.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

